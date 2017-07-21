Update: Inmate has been recaptured

By







Inmate Jordan Shane Redger, #1177586, who had walked away from a fire camp on July 12th, is now back in custody.

The two day investigation was conducted by NDOC Inspector General’s Office, with the help of investigators from Ely State Prison, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigative Division.

Their searching led to Redger who was located in a residence in Ryndon, Nevada.

On July 14, 2017, at approximately 5:00 pm, officers established a perimeter around the residence and knocked on the door. Redger initially tried to escape through the back of the residence but quickly surrendered without incident. He was booked into Elko County Jail for the retake warrant and will be returning to NDOC custody after arraignment this week.