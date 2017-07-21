White Pine County Fair registration and schedule of events

By







White Pine County Fair is August 19 & 20 and now’s the time to get your exhibits ready.

Open Class will be holding early registration from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 and regular registration Friday, August 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., so bring out all of your arts and crafts to the blue building for judging.

Premiums will be awarded. All entries will be on display in the blue building at the White Pine County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Also every participant will be entered in a drawing for additional prizes just for entering.

Please remember your entries must be picked up no earlier than 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and no later than 5:00 p.m. Thank you annd good luck.

Entertainment Schedule:

Saturday, August 19th

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cheet Grass Brass Band

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Doughnut Eating Contest

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Plowed Under Band

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Kids Games

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Plowed Under Band

Sunday, August 20th

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cheet Grass Brass Band

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Kids Games

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Plowed Under Band

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mrs. Viv’s Dance Class

Pie Baking Contest: Bake a fruit pie and bring it out to the blue building at the white Pine County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 19 between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Judging will be at 12:00 p.m. and prizes to be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

Winner will be announced at the entertainment area. There will be two age groups: Children 1-14 and Adults 15 and up.

The Plowed Under Band is Montana’s high energy, country music, party band, playing everything from modern pop forty country (Jason Aldean, Eric Church, and Lady Antebellum) to classic country (Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings) and rock and roll (ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, etc.) They have shared the stage with country greats like Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, Joe Nichols, and Chuck Wicks just to name a few. Come join us as they play for you during the White Pine County Fair.

They’ll be taking the stage on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 and 3:00-5:00 and then again on Sunday from 12:00-2:00. check them out at www.plowedunderband.com/or their YouTube Channel Plowed Under Band.