White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JULY 10

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer contacted the reporting party and during his investigation it was determined to be a civil problem and no theft had occurred.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Sam K. Bida age 53 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is having a problem with a subject over the visitation rights of her child. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her neighbors are possibly vandalizing her property. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that a dog has been chasing her chickens. Officer is attempting to contact the owner of the dog and advised him of the problem.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Officer reported that the individual was taken to see a doctor by a family member.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen a TV from a local motel room. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: Officer received a report of a sexual assault of a child. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: City — officer observed the deer and reported that it was moving around and no problems were observed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was receiving unwanted telephone calls from an individual. He was advised to block the number the person was calling from.

REPORT OF LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that she had lost her wallet. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City —officer reported that Tana Hurlburt age 47 of Ely was arrested on a probation violation.

New bookings: Sam K. Bida / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $565. Tana Hurlburt / Probation violation / No bail

JULY 11

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer located two juveniles who were out past the hours of curfew. The juveniles were detained and later released to their parents.

REPORT OF A FOUND DOG: City — reporting party stated that she found a dog in her yard. The reporting party advised she would care for the dog. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen her lawnmower. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A SNAKE IN HER YARD: Reporting party stated that a rattlesnake was in her yard and she couldn’t leave her house. Officer reported that the snake was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — the incident is being investigated by the Postal Service due to the reporting party indicating a package that belonged her had been stolen before it had been delivered.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A CHILD: Reporting party stated that a child was riding in a vehicle and was not properly placed in a child seat. The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON SEVERAL MULES: Officer contacted the caretaker of the mules and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he observed a man with a child and things just didn’t seem right. The individuals involved had already left the area. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: Reporting party stated that a vehicle had struck a deer and the deer had been injured. Officer located the deer and it ran from the area.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were having a dispute over the ownership of a vehicle. Officer reported that the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that she had been battered by a family member. Officer reported that the family member had left the area, but was later located. He was identified as Nickolas Betlach age 27 of Ely. Betlach was arrested for domestic battery # 2, false imprisonment, and interception of a communication device.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a fight that had occurred at a local casino. Officer contacted the person involved and identified him as Carl Brotherton age 83 of Lund. Officer reported that Brotherton was arrested for obstructing a police officer, battery on a peace officer, and intimidating a police officer.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a noise disturbance at a local motel. Officer contacted the parties involved and advised them to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Tomas A. Rodarte age 31 of Ely was arrested on a probation violation

New bookings: Nickolas Betlach / Domestic battery # 2, false imprisonment, and interception of a communication device/ Bail $30,000. Carl Brotherton/ Obstructing a police officer, battery on a peace officer and intimidating a police officer/ Bail $10,000. Tomas A. Rodarte / Probation violation / No bail

JULY 12

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not home.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that someone had placed some screws in her yard. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND BICYCLE: City — the bike was placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY: City — reporting party stated that an individual tried to pass a counterfeit bill at her place of employment. Officer reported that two individuals have been identified that were involved. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer received a report of an individual who had left the hospital clinic during his treatment. The individual was contacted and he agreed to return to the clinic.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that a family member was acting strange and was in need of medical assistance. Officer reported that the person was taken to E.R. for an evaluation.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer patrolled the area, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: None

JULY 13

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen his medication. During the officers investigation it was determined that no theft had occurred, just misuse of the medication.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her dog had been attacked by two dogs running at large. Officer is attempting to locate the owner of the dogs that were running at large.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that while driving her vehicle into her garage she accidently struck the garage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Heather Varney age 19 of Ely was arrested on a Las Vegas Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen one of his guns. Officer reported that the gun was located by the reporting party and no theft had occurred.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend keeps trying to contact her. The ex-boyfriend was contacted and advised to cease contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was located and he was fine.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that her business had received a counterfeit bill. The bill was collected and the investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of garbage and several disabled vehicles being stored on a person’s property. Officer is attempting to contact the owner and have the items removed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that he was attempting to get the vehicle home due to mechanical problems.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — officer reported that the coin purse was returned to the rightful owner.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Kimberly J. Douglass age 39 of Ely was arrested on a probation violation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual hangs around his place of employment and makes rude gestures to his workers. Officer advised the reporting party to contact law enforcement when the person returns and they will assist him in trespassing the person.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted text messages from an individual. She was advised to block his number and to stop texting him.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: Reporting party stated that she was bitten by a dog running at large. The owner of the dog was contacted and the dog was taken to the Dog Pound for quarantine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. The owner of the establishment was contacted who stated that he had escorted the person off the premises. The individual was contacted who stated that she couldn’t remember what had happened.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that another juvenile had pushed her off her scooter. Both juveniles involved were contacted and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Reporting party stated that a juvenile came to his home requesting assistance in leaving the area. Officer located the juvenile who was detained and later released to his guardian.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City — the area was patrolled and no problems were located. Officer reported that it was possibly illegal fireworks being set off.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer assisted an individual who needed medical attention. He was transported to the E.R.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Officer attempted to contact the reporting party, but she was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH SEVERAL SUBJECTS: City — officer received a report of several subjects that had been fighting. Officer patrolled the area, but they were not located.

New bookings: Heather Varney / Las Vegas Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $500.Kimberly J. Douglass / Probation violation / No bail

JULY 14

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen several plants from her yard. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he had heard that a person was out to get him. The reporting party stated that it was only rumored at this time. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Sharlene Scherrer of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. Lexie Ingle of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. Both parties involved failed to see each other causing an accident. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of a large amount of garbage accumulating in a person’s yard. Officer contacted the responsible party and he was advised to clean it up.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and issued her a warning.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was threatening to take his own life. He was detained and taken to the hospital for mental health assistance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — officer contacted the parties involved and during their investigation a local juvenile was detained. The juvenile is accused of battering a family member. The juvenile was transported to the Elko Detention Center.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer contacted the owner of the dog and advised her of the complaint.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that David A. Millette age 52 of McGill was arrested for driving suspended, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City— officer received a report of several juveniles possibly using drugs. The juveniles were contacted and no drugs use was observed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer assisted Ely Tribal Police with the incident.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that she had rented her phone to a person and she she got it back it was damaged. She was advised it was a civil problem.

New bookings: David A. Millette / Driving suspended, unregistered vehicle, and no motor vehicle insurance / Bail $1,725.

JULY 15

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles who were trying to purchases drugs. The juveniles involved were located who were also out past the hour of curfew. The juveniles were detained and later released to their guardians.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer assisted the Fire Department with extinguishing a brush fire.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer contacted the person and reported that no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a person causing a disturbance at a local business. Officer contacted the person and he was trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that his employee had stolen money from his business. The individual involved payed the money back and the reporting party accepted the agreement.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE: Reporting party stated that several vehicles that he owns had been moved to different locations. During the officers investigation it was determined that the ownership of the vehicles was in dispute. Officer reported that it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she had received a counterfeit bill at her place of employment. Officer collected the bill and the investigation continues.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE ACCIDENT: Officer reported that a vehicle accident had occurred on US 6 west. An individual involved in the accident was identified as Barbara J Groben age 60 of Ely. Groben died due to injuries she sustained in the accident. The accident is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, bit the person was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A COW STUCK IN A CATTLE GUARD: The report was given to the Brand Inspector.

New bookings: None

JULY 16

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer patrolled the area, but the people involved had left the area.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were intoxicated and playing a prank on a friend. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — officer received a report of an indidvual who had returned to a local business after being trespassed from the business. Officer identified the person as William R. Gergen age 36 of Ely. Gergen was arrested for trespassing. During his arrest officers also found that he had entered into a local store and had stolen several items. Gergen was also arrested for burglary and petit larceny.

REPORT OF A PUBIC NUISANCE: Reporting party stated that there is an offensive smell coming from a home in his neighborhood. The reporting party stated that he was going to speak to the neighbor about the smell and if he didn’t clean it up he would contact law enforcement. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he wanted a person trespassed from his property, due to the person was loitering. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he had located his stolen bicycle and had confronted the person who had it. The person who had the bike denied that he had taken it. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A RUNAWAY: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile son had been disciplined early in the day and that he had gotten mad and ran away. The juvenile was located and returned to the reporting party.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved and reported that the parties had been involved in a verbal argument. The reporting party stated that his wife had already left the residence and no other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Charles P. White age 27 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery. He is accused of battering a person whom he is in a dating relationship with.

REPORT OF SEVERAL DEAD ANTELOPE: The report was forwarded to Nevada Department of Wildlife.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person playing a guitar and singing at a local parking lot. The person was contacted and advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A RUNAWAY: Reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter had runaway. The juvenile was located and the reporting party picked her up and returned home.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City— reporting party stated that someone had entered into her home and stole a TV. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City— officer contacted the juveniles who were returning from a camping trip. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was trying to start a fight with him. The individual involved had left the area. Officers patrolled the area, but he was not located.

New bookings: William R. Gergen / Trespassing, burglary and petit larceny/ Bail $20,000. Charles P. White / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Dennis Richens / Hold for other agency Alex Snider-Nunez / Hold for other agency Joseph Taylor / Hold for other agency