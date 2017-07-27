Robert William Thornal

By







11-30-1932 to 7-21-2017

Robert (Bob) William Thornal passed away peacefully at the Woodstone Assisted Living Facility in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 21, 2017.

Bob had lived in Wells, Nevada for 50+ years the last 33 of which were with his wife Karen. He was able to stay with her up until the last week of his life.

He is survived by his wife Karen Thornal; his brother Thomas Thornal (Sharon); his children Dakin Thornal, Denise Morgan (Tom), Robert N Thornal (Shaunia), Marshall Young, Michael Young; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Bourne and his daughter Wanda(Bibs)Davis.

He was born in Ely, Nevada to Thomas and Mae Thornal. Throughout his long life he resided in Ely, Oasis, Wendover, Cherry Creek, and Wells.

He worked in highway construction, as a cowboy in Northern Nevada, and as a mechanic for himself, Supps, & W.R.E.C retiring in 1997.

He served during the Korean Conflict from 1952-54 as an Infantry Corporal in the U.S. Army.

He found pleasure in his mules, horses, and lion dogs. He enjoyed prospecting, hunting (especially lion hunting), camping, manufacturing his own whiskey, telling tales, and just spending time in the great outdoors.

Per his request we will have no services but we would hope that you would have a toast to him at your next campfire. He was very loved and will be missed by his family & friends.