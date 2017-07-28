Arts in the Park has something for everyone

By







1 shares

The members of the Bristlecone Arts have been working hard in preparation of the annual Arts in The Park. This years event will be held August 5th from 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m. and August 6th from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park. Several volunteers in addition to the White Pine High School football team and cheerleading squad have also been volunteering to help make this years event special.

Over 100 booths will be featured this year which is sure to draw large crowds from across the state. Artists from across the United States come together for a festival experience you will remember fondly for years to come!

Everything for sale outside of the food items is required to be fifty percent handmade, making these items very unique. Handmade clothes, honey, unique jewelry made from quarks and paper, gives this show something unique for everyone in the family.

Family friendly activities such as face painting, bounce house and a train that rides through the park provides entertainment for the little ones while you peruse the booths at the event. This event is free to the public.

This year’s Arts in the Park will also host a live musical performance by a musician known as “Charlie K” .

All families are welcome to come out and enjoy the food, music and art, but stressed that no animals are allowed.

President of the Bristlecone Arts Council Annette Marshall said “the mission of the Bristlecone Arts Council is to bring the arts to White Pine County”.