Basketball clinic to start August 9

The Utah Jazz and White Pine Jr. Jazz basketball are excited to announce this year’s player clinic will be August 9th at 5:00 pm in the White Pine High School gym. Anyone age 8-18 is invited to participate in this free hour long clinic.

Recently signed Ekpe Udoh will show the kids several drills, answer questions and hold a photo and autograph session after. For more information call or text Meg Rhoades at 775-296-0766.

Bio for Ekpe Udoh, PF/C #33:

Full name is Ekpedeme Friday Udoh

Born May 20, 1987 in Edmond, Oklahoma

6’ 10” 240 lbs.

Went to high school at Edmond Santa Fe in Edmond

Attended college at Michigan (2006-2008) and Baylor (2009-2010)

Drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft to the Golden State Warriors

EroLeague champion (2017)

EuroLeague Final Four MVP (2017)

All-EuroLeague First Team (2017)

All-EuroLeague Second Team (2016)

2x Turkish League champion (2016, 2017)

Turkish League All-Star (2017)

Turkish Cup winner (2016)

Turkish President’s Cup winner (2016)

Playing Career:

2010-2012 Golden State Warriors

2011 Bnel Herzliva

2012-2014 Milwaukee Bucks

2014-2015 Los Angels Clippers

2015-2017 Fenerbahce

2017-Present Utah Jazz