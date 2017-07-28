Basketball clinic to start August 9

The Utah Jazz and White Pine Jr. Jazz basketball are excited to announce this year’s player clinic will be August 9th at 5:00 pm in the White Pine High School gym. Anyone age 8-18 is invited to participate in this free hour long clinic.
Recently signed Ekpe Udoh will show the kids several drills, answer questions and hold a photo and autograph session after. For more information call or text Meg Rhoades at 775-296-0766.
Bio for Ekpe Udoh, PF/C #33:
Full name is Ekpedeme Friday Udoh
Born May 20, 1987 in Edmond, Oklahoma
6’ 10” 240 lbs.
Went to high school at Edmond Santa Fe in Edmond
Attended college at Michigan (2006-2008) and Baylor (2009-2010)
Drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft to the Golden State Warriors
EroLeague champion (2017)
EuroLeague Final Four MVP (2017)
All-EuroLeague First Team (2017)
All-EuroLeague Second Team (2016)
2x Turkish League champion (2016, 2017)
Turkish League All-Star (2017)
Turkish Cup winner (2016)
Turkish President’s Cup winner (2016)
Playing Career:
2010-2012 Golden State Warriors
2011 Bnel Herzliva
2012-2014 Milwaukee Bucks
2014-2015 Los Angels Clippers
2015-2017 Fenerbahce
2017-Present Utah Jazz