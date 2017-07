By







17 shares

Courtesy photo

White Pine County Tourism & Recreation Board (WPCT&R) collected donations for the C.A.C.H. program at the July 4th Community Breakfast. Generous community members and alumni donate $765.00 to this great program. Pictured are Ed Spear, Executive Director White Pine County Tour & Rec and Bristlecone Convention Center, April Bath C.A.C.H. board member, and Shane Bybee White Pine County Tour & Rec Board Chairman and County Commissioner.