Captain’s Corner

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Being the victim of a crime or a witness to a crime when an offender has been arrested sometimes can give you that uneasy feeling.

There is a program in place that can help you calm some of those feelings. It will let you know when the offender has been released or any other actions that have taken place with the person who was arrested. The program is called (VINE). Victim Information & Notification Every Day is a program that the Nevada Office of the Attorney General implemented several years ago.

When a person is arrested or incarcerated into a prison system they are registered or entered into the VINE system. The victim of the crime or anyone else who might be concerned about the statues of the person arrested can then register with VINE and track the person letting them know when the person will be released, transferred, has escaped or if they have died.

To register with VINE all you need to do is call 1-888-268-8463 and follow the prompts. You will be asked to create a log in four digit number, so have that ready.

Since VINE calls automatically when an offender’s status changes you may get called in the middle of the night. So the phone number you register needs to be a number that you can be reached at 24 hours a day.

VINE is a program that can bring some peace of mind to those that have some sincere concerns.