Ely Elks donate to ICS

By







7 shares

Ely Elks Lodge #1469 recently donated $1,000 to the Inner City Slickers program at the Ely Elks Lodge.

Inner City Slickers is an on-going “Old West Program” that was inspired by the film, City Slickers. The “Old West” symbolizes strength, perseverance and hard work and this program build self-esteem, self-confidence, character and breaks down the social prejudices that are prevalent in our culture today.

In 2013, Leota Joyner Johnson from Sunnyside began working with Inner City Slickers founder Michael McMeel from New Tazewell, Tennessee to bring the Inner City Slickers (ICS) program to Nevada, and more specifically to Eastern Nevada.

What started out as a one day event at Sunnyside in 2013, 2014, and 2015, ICS Sunnyside held the same event for two days in 2016, and is planning this year’s event on August 12.

Over 15 kids will attend the event on August 12 at Sunnyside.

This is the third year the Elks Lodge has donated to the ICS using an Elks National Foundation grant.

Information about ICS Sunnyside, and what they can do for your child and your family, can be provided by contacting Leota Johnson at 775-289-9401. More information can be found at ICS-Sunnyside,NV on Facebook or at InnerCitySlickers.com.