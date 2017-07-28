Mackay graduate receives award commemorating White Pine Safety Professional

By







On May 5, 2017 Gledmartin Bautists was awarded the Gordon C. Frisby Excellence in Safety Innovation Award established by the President of Geotemps, Inc. during Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering annual banquet at the University of Nevada, Reno.

As a Mining Engineering student, Gled Bautista interned with Coeur-Rochester in northern Nevada, and dedicated research into topics such as dust suppression, mobile refuge chambers, worker dehydration, and cyanide mitigation, and was instrumental int he implementation of health and nutritional awareness routines that have reduced lost time accidents. Further, he joined the mine rescue team for Coeur, and earned certification as an EMR. As a result, he recently assisted with the resuscitation of a heart attack victim with CPR and AED at the mine. Gled plans to earn a Certificate in Safety Management (CSM), which will allow him to join the American Society of Safety Engineers. Following that, he is considering earning an MBA so that he can ultimately realize his goal of becoming a Director of Safety.

The Gordon C. Frisby Excellence in Safety Innovation Award seeks out future career professionals dedicated to mining and geotechnical health and safety. Geotemps, Inc. President and Mackay Executive Advisory Board member Lance I. Taylor established the award with Frisby friends and family to recognize students whose academic work supports safe methods and practices within an industrial mining or geotechnical related environment. As a Kennecott Copper Corporation Safety Engineer, Gordon C. Frisby’s Mine Safety Program in Ruth, Nevada (at what is now the Robinson Mine), was ultimately awarded the National Mining Association and U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) Sentinel of Safety Open Pit Mine Award in 1972, the nation’s most prestigious award recognizing mining safety.

Taylor included: “The Mackay School has strongly promoted the necessity of mine safety at a scientific level through the Department of Mining Engineering. With Mackay’s help we have been proud to promote safety innovation while also honoring my grandfather’s career—and through that, help advance the effort to build a legacy of safety through both scientific creativity and professional vigilance. Our latest recipient, Gled Bautista, hits the ground running with a strong education and a career trajectory dedicated to safe practices—Gled is earnest and enthusiastic about saving lives, and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to recognize him.” A commemorative certificate, a functional brass and steel traditional miner’s lamp, and a check for $1,000 were included in the award. This is the fourth year that the award has been given. Nevada based Geotemps with Geopros have also traditionally sponsored the Nevada Mining Association annual Mine Safety Awards.

