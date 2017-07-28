Ribbon cutting at Loves

By







Love’s held a Ribbon Cutting with several elected officials and the White Pine Chamber on Thursday, July 13th.

Love’s new travel stop, located at 1701 Great Basin Blvd. at the corner of highways 6/93, is 12,000 square feet and features a Carl’s Jr. restaurant.

A gaming area is included inside as well, with a convenient store that has a variety of items to fit anyone’s needs.

There are 60 truck parking spaces for professional drivers, and the new travel stop has resulted in 50 new jobs to the area. Mayor Van Camp said, “we are pleased that you have chosen our city for the number four location in Nevada, I am confident that you will find success here”.

City Councilman Ernie Flangas, White Pine County Commissioners Shane Bybee, Steve Stork and Chairman of the Commission, Richard Howe were also present. Howe said “this new facility is state of the art and it enhances White Pine County as we continually grow”.

Rob Foulke with Love’s spoke about the new facility and expressed how excited the Love’s family was to join the community.

Foulke said “we are a family oriented company, we look forward to being a partner of the community, town and the people”. As part of that commitment Love’s presented the Boys and Girls Club with a donation check for $2,000.00.