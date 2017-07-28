Time to register for Pre-K Program

By







Registration for David E, Norman Pre-K Program is going on Monday, July 31st thru August 3rd from 7:00a.m. To 4:30p.m.

The White Pine County School District is currently gathering student names for enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year. The DEN Pre-K session will operate Monday thru Thursday from 7:50 a.m. – 2:30p.m., beginning September 11, 2017.

Please bring the following required information for enrollment:

Birth Certificate

Immunization Record

Proof of Income

First priority will be given to a student who is four years of age or who will be four years of age on or before September 30, 2017, and whose familiy meets the guidelines.

If you have questions please call 775-289-4846, a limited number of spots are available.