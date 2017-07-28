White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for July 17 – July 23. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JULY 17

REPORT OF A LOST CELL PHONE: City — reporting party stated that he had lost his cell phone while at a local business. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had scratched her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer located the vehicle and reported that the operator was issued a citation for speeding.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer located the vehicle which was parked and unoccupied. The owner of the vehicle was located and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of an indidvual who was placing trash in an alleyway. The individual was contacted and advised to clean it up.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED FRAUD: Reporting party stated that she received a phone call from an unknown person who was attempting to scam her by advising her he would send her money if she provided him with some personal information. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to discontinue her contact with the caller.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and it was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter was allowed to stay with a family member for a few days and now the juvenile daughter refuses to go home. The parties involved were contacted and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that an ex-roommate left some property at her home and he refuses to come and get it. The reporting party was advised that it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he was contacted by an individual through Face Book about a grant that he could obtain. The reporting party sent the person some personal information and now is concerned that it was a scam. The reporting party was advised it possibly was and to monitor his accounts.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that it was a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was attempting to remove a person from a medical facility. The individual was contacted and advised of the rules pertaining to the facility.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and he was advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANC: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over property. The parties involved separated their property and went their separate ways.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

New bookings: Dulce Gonzalez-Rosillo / Possession of heroin with the intent to sell, trafficking heroin, and child endangerment / Bail $150,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JULY 18

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City —reporting party stated that she observed several bags of unknown items that had been left at a local business. Officer reported that the bags appeared to be donations left for the business.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Reporting party stated that she had gotten into a verbal argument with her boyfriend and that the boyfriend threatened to harm himself. The boyfriend had left the area. Officers patrolled the area, but he was not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he had observed an individual removing items from a vehicle. The individual was contacted who stated that she had removed the items for a friend. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of two children walking on the highway near McGill. The reporting party had stopped to assist the children. The children had informed the reporting party that their parents were in an accident and that they were possibly deceased. Officers patrolled the area and located a vehicle that had left the roadway traveling south from McGill. The mother of the children and another child were inside the vehicle. The mother and children were transported to the E.R. The accident is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and officers reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a closed business. The business was checked and the manager of the business was present.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A MULE: City — officer contacted the owner of the mule who was aware of the injury and was providing the needed care.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Kade A. Ewing age 20 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DEAD COW: The report was given to the Ely Brand Inspector.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officers patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A FIRE: City — officer located the fire and reported that a person was burning pallets. The Fire Department was requested and the fire was extinguished.

New bookings: Kade A. Ewing / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $405.James R. Mullins / Carlin Township Elko County Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $695 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JULY 19

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual is with holding his mail. The parties involved were contacted and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer attempted to locate the person, but he was not at home.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a storage unit. The unit was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who denied any problems had occurred.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen several lawn decorations and a table from his yard. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Officer located the dog, but he was unable to catch it.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the juvenile and his father who had engaged in a verbal argument. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that he had parked his vehicle in a local parking lot. He stated that an unknown vehicle had struck his vehicle causing damage. A report was completed.

New bookings: Jenae M. Holland / Serving time

JULY 20

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: Officer contacted the owner of the dog and advised him of the problem.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Raul Gomez of Ely was operating his vehicle in a local parking lot when he struck a pole. A report was completed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had struck his shrubs with a vehicle. The vehicle caused damage to the shrubs. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that his renter had moved out, but had taken some of his property. The renter was contacted and the items were returned.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer contacted the owner of the property and gave her several days to clean it up or she will issued a citation for the nuisance.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: City — the vehicle was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he observed several children smoking cigarettes. Officer contacted the children who were enjoying candy cigarettes.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer received a report of several children who were possibly being abused. Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that no abuse was located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

New bookings: None

JULY 21

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer reported that when they arrived to the residence the individuals involved had left the area. They were later located and were uncooperative with providing information to the officers on what had taken place. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer captured the dogs and they were taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Joseph Nekuda of Ely was operating a vehicle and had stopped for a pedestrian. Emily Hutchinson of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling behind Nekuda. She failed to stop her vehicle, colliding into Nekuda’s vehicle. An accident report was completed and Hutchinson was issued a citation for following too close.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual came into her place of business and asked to use the restroom. The reporting party stated that the person urinated all over the walls and floor. The reporting party was advised to trespass the person from the business.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that two people had rented a room at a local motel and they are refusing to vacant the room after check out hours. When officers arrived the people had already left.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer reported that the court order hadn’t been served on the recipient, so no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT / PRIVATE PROPERTY: City —officer contacted the parties involved who agreed that no damage had been done to their vehicles. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City —Officer reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — reporting party stated that she found her daughter’s boyfriend in her home and requested he be removed. The boyfriend was advised to leave the home.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of several subjects yelling at each other. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

New bookings: Michael L. Fillman / Serving time Alma Hadzic/ Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $325. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Nicolas Nolan / Tonopah Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $340. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JULY 22

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that an individual had returned to a local apartment complex after he had been trespassed from the area. The individual was identified as Dillon A. Lewis age 25 of Ely. Lewis was arrested for trespassing. During his arrest he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles playing in a dumpster. They were contacted along with their parents and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer assisted the County Fire Department with a brush fire that had occurred near a residence.

REPORT OF A FIRE X 2: The reports were given the the Ely BLM.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer placed the dog into the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual keeps contacting her and she wants it to stop. The person was contacted and advised to stop his contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that he had stuck an antelope with his vehicle while traveling on US 50. The reporting party would contact law enforcement at a later date to complete the report.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who was learning to drive a stick shift. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint. He was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Richard G. Seely age 54 of McGill was arrested for driving suspended.

New bookings: Dillon A. Lewis / Trespassing, Possession of methamphetamine/ Bail $15,000. Richard G. Seely / Driving suspended/ Bail $740.

JULY 23

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILES PROBLEM: City — officer located two juveniles that had snuck out of their homes and were out past the hours of curfew. The juveniles were detained and later released to their parents.

REPORT OF INJURED SHEEP: Reporting party stated that two dogs had attacked and killed several of his sheep. Officer located the dogs and was able to capture one of them. The dog was taken to the Ely Dog Pound. Officers are attempting to locate the owner.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer received a report of an elderly female who appeared confused and was walking down a city street. The female was contacted and returned to the Care Center where she had left the facility without permission.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had damaged the door on her residence. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he was having a problem with the manager of a storage unit. The reporting party wanted to remove his belonging, but the manager doesn’t want him on the property. Officer contacted both parties involved and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Gary Hanesalo age 67 of Ely died at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer contacted the owner of the dogs and advised him of the complaint.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles riding ATV’S on the street. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Shoshana M. Kennedy age 20 of Ely was arrested for basic speed and DUI.

New bookings: Shoshana M. Kennedy / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $965