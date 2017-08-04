Backpack drive under way

By







8 shares

The Ely Times

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office is holding their annual Backpack and School supply drive.

Sheriff Dan Watts said “about nine years ago we decided to start this program to help out the children in the community as well as the school teachers who end up having to pay a lot out of their own pocket for supplies.”

Lisa Wright, with KGHM, presented Watts with a check that will go towards the purchase of 75 backpacks.

Watts mentioned that sometimes people show up with cases of copy paper, hand sanitizer, boxes of pencil which are all items that are needed.

The backpack drive will be held until Aug. 28 when school begins.

If you would like to donate please drop any new backpack or school supplies at the Sheriff’s Office. For a list of school supplies go to http://norman.whitepine.k12.nv.us/ and you can search by grade levels for a supply list.