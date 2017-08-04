BLM seeks public comment on Egan and Johnson Basin restoration project

By







1 shares

ELY—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District is asking the public to review and provide comment on the Egan and Johnson Basin Restoration Project Preliminary Environmental Assessment. The 30-day public comment period concludes Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

The Egan and Johnson Basin Restoration Project would reduce catastrophic wildfire risk and improve Greater Sage-grouse habitat within the Egan and Johnson basins, about five miles west of Cherry Creek, Nev., by treating up to 24,375 acres in 21 treatment units. Proposed treatments would include manual and mechanical thinning of pinion-juniper, treatment of invasive plant species, such as cheatgrass, and use of prescribed fire. The BLM would also manually thin pinion-juniper in specified areas outside the treatment units, but within the total 84,675-acre project area.

The Egan and Johnson Basin Restoration Project Preliminary Environmental Assessment is available at http://bit.ly/1T9Yesn. Interested individuals should address all written comments to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Katie Walsh or fax them to the office at (775) 289-1910. You may also submit comments electronically at kwalsh@blm.gov.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.For more information, contact Katie Walsh, BLM Ely District natural resource specialist, at (775) 289-1800 or kwalsh@blm.gov