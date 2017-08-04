Local young talent at Children’s Art Festival

By







16 shares

The White Pine Children’s Art Festival began in 2010 when the White Pine County School District cut funding for art, music, physical education and library.

This year the art festival was held July 24-28 at White Pine High School.

The children in White Pine County got the opportunity to try out a variety of different art forms and learn to be an artist.

Classes in art, writing, dance, music and theater were offered.

The community has been a great supporter of the White Pine Children’s Art Festival. Donations from local businesses and community organizations have allowed the festival to keep prices affordable for more families.

The festival is run completely by volunteers. This year they had 225 kids and over 100 teachers and volunteers. Visit their webiste at www.wpchildrensart.com.