Murry Street closed during construction

The Ely Times

Road Construction has begun on Murry Street.

To ensure the safety of motorists, the following roads have been closed off while construction takes place; Murry Street at Aultman, Clark Street and Hayes Street and a portion of Campton are all also closed to thru traffic.

Road access on Murry is completely closed off.

Residents and businesses are being given informational flyers containing information with updates on the project.

Law enforcement will be patrolling the area to enforce any traffic issues that may arise.

The cost of this project is $600,000 according to the City of Ely.

This road has not been paved for at least 30 years. Many residents and citizens have been looking forward to this project for several years.

Several businesses are being affected by the construction but they are still open for business.