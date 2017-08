By







The Ely Elks Lodge initiated a local woman into membership by the solemn ceremony of initiation on July 27. The new member is Felica Noyes and she was initiated by the officers of Ely Lodge under the direction of Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty. Noyes was sponsored by Alan Lafferty. Pictured from left to right: Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty, Felica Noyes, Est. Leading Knight Andre Paez.