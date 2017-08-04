Sagebrush Quilters annual show

By







The Sagebrush Quilt Show will be having their annual show the first weekend in August and this year promises to be bigger and better. These talented women have been working all year preparing for the guild’s yearly show. The show opens each morning at 9:00am and closes at 6:00pm, Friday and Saturday and 4:00pm on Sunday.

Beginning in January, the members start a quilt challenge based upon a particular theme, pattern or fabric choice. The selection for this year’s contest was “The Hunters Star.”

This challenge offered the quilters many opportunities to use their creative talents. Along with the challenge quilt, other quilts will be on display.

Each year the guilds donates charity quilts to organizations such as the dialysis center and the Linus Project. This year the ladies have taken on the momentous task of making over 50 lap quilts for the local Meals-On-Wheels program.

If you quilt or would like to learn, come and join us. We have several new members who are just beginning and others who have been working their fabric magic for years. We meet every Thursday afternoon at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church and the second Saturday of each month. For more information call 775-296-1195.