White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO.

JULY 24

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he believes that his neighbor has been defecating in his field. The neighbor was contacted and advised of the complaint, which he denied. He was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that a dog had killed one of his sheep. Officer reported that the dog was not located. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer patrolled the area and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer received a report of several people who were out hiking near Cave Lake and had gotten caught in a rain storm. Officer contacted the area Ranger who assisted in locating the people.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he had an argument with one of his employees and wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Shawn Evans age 39 of Ely was arrested for convicted person failure to register.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she had written a check at a local business and the cashier that had taken the check altered the amount and keep the difference. During the officers investigation it was discovered that several of these transactions had taken place. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer contacted an indidvual who was making outlandish claims of being followed and people being held against their will. Officer reported that the person was delusional. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted DCFS on locating a person. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted text messages and phone calls from an individual. Officer contacted the individual and advised him to stop his contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the mother and child and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF SOMEONE SHOOTING AT NIGHT: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Shauna Pintar of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on 16th street. Due to driver inattention she allowed her vehicle to drift off the travel portion of the roadway and struck a parked trailer. An accident report was completed and Pintar was issued a citation for reckless driving.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that had struck a building causing damage to the building along with the vehicle that was involved. The operator of the vehicle then fled the scene. Officers have identified the operator of the vehicle and are attempting to locate him.

New bookings: Shawn Evans / Convicted person failure to register/ Bail $355.Mary L. Tognoni / Serving time

JULY 25

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that someone had been operating a vehicle and it had collided into her garage. The striking vehicle had been left at the scene. The operator of the vehicle had fled the scene. Officer located the operator of the vehicle and identified him as Charles P. White age 27 of Ely. White was arrested for hit and run property damage.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was sitting in his vehicle and was refusing to leave. The individual was contacted who then exited the vehicle and no other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that their juvenile son had posted a pornographic video of his genitals on the internet. The video had been removed from the internet sight. Officer spoke to the juvenile and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen the keys to his business. The reporting party was already changing the locks on the doors. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into her basement at her residence and had stolen several items. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had taken place. The parties involved had already separated for the day. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was just moving into the residence. No problems were located.

New bookings: Charles P. White / Hit and run property damage / Bail $640.Everett Chee/ Basic speed, driving suspended, and DUI / Bail $2,610. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JULY 26

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Reporting party stated that he was traveling in a vehicle and was having a medical problem. Officer was able to locate the person on US 6 South and relayed him to an ambulance that was proceeding to the scene.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who believed people were following him. Officer reported that the person was delusional. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that her boyfriend was advising her that she needed to leave their home. Both parties were contacted and advised neither of them could request the other to leave the home. They were advised to work their problems out in a civil manner.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that several days ago he lost his dog and he finally located it. He stated that the person who found the dog will not return it. Officer will contact the person and the dog will be returned.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her boyfriend had locked her out of their home. Officer reported that the reporting party was let back into the home and no further problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who denied that he was driving reckless. He was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle and reported that no problem were located.

New bookings: Jon L. Grant / Harris County Texas District Court warrant / Bail $2,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway PatrolWilliam Kama/ Battery on a peace officer / Bail $20,000 / Arrested by Ely Tribal Police

JULY 27

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local business. The person was contacted and trespassed from the business.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an unknown person had entered her home while she was sleeping and stole her medication. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person sleeping in a car in a local parking lot. Officer contacted the person who was traveling through the area and stopped to rest. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Reporting party stated that several people were hiding in his car. Officer reported that the reporting party was delusional. He was advised to return to his home.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — Philip Johansen of Seattle WA had parked his vehicle in a local parking lot. When he returned to his vehicle someone had struck it with another car. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual walking around a neighborhood yelling and holding a baseball bat. Officer contacted the person and identified him as Michael Allred age 46 of Ely Allred was arrested for disturbing the peace and injury to property.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Hannah Barber a juvenile of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. She failed to see a piece of machinery behind her and struck it with the vehicle she was operating. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer contacted the reporting party who had received a message from a person whom she has a protective order against. The information was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Penny S. Forman age 52 of Ely was arrested on a probation violation out of the State of California.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that one of his employees had stolen a drill from him. Officer contacted the employee who stated that the drill had broken during his course of work. Officer reported that no crime had occurred, just a misunderstanding.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that one of her friends had stolen her medication. The reporting party wouldn’t supply the name of the suspect. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — reporting party stated that an individual whom she has a protective order against had violated the order. Officer reported that it was unknown if the order had been served to the suspect. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that an individual had broken the locks off his gate. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an employee was causing a disturbance at his place of business and that the person was also intoxicated. Officer contacted the .person and during the course of the investigation the employee was terminated by the business owner. The individual was also trespassed form the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she had an argument with her husband and she wanted him out of the house. Officers advised the reporting party that they were unable to grant her wish. She advised the officers that she would go sleep in her car. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City — officer received a report of a child who had been stuck several times by his parent. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Michael Allred / Disturbing the peace and injury to property /Bail $710. Penny S. Forman / Probation violation, state of California / No bail / Arrested by the Nevada Department of Investigations

JULY 28

REPORT OF A FIRE: City — officer received a report of a possible fire at a residence. Officer located the fire which was inside a designated fire pit. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. Officer reported that the door had been damaged and the owner of the residence was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the male and female who stated that they were fine and requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Officer received a report of someone removing items from a residence. Officer reported that the items have been removed over several months. Officer is attempting to contact the owners of the property and see if they are the ones removing the items. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that an individual had died at a residence in Lund Nevada. Officer is attempting to locate the next of kin.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that an individual had borrowed her phone and now that she has gotten it back someone keeps sending her text messages that are threatening. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the vehicle and reported that no problem were located.

REPORT OF AN IDENTITY THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had opened a bank account along with several other lines of credit in his name. The incident had taken place in Texas. A report was completed.

New bookings: Kipp B. Syme / 3rd degree arson / Bail $10,000.

JULY 29

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of several people yelling and disturbing the peace. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that an elderly female died at a local residence in Ely. Officers are attempting to locate the next of kin.

REPORT OF A FOUND SYRINGE: City — the item was collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been arguing and yelling at each other. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Officer received a report of a person who had placed a backpack inside a public garbage can. Officer located the backpack and reported that it was empty. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved had already separated for the day.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual was yelling and causing a disturbance at his place of business. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: Officer reported that a vehicle key was turned into the lost and found.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of someone who had smeared feces on the floor and walls in a county restroom. County Maintenance was advised who responded and cleaned the facility.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to the Ely BLM

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer report that Christopher W. Arrington age 36 of Henderson, NV was arrested on an Elko County Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that it was a verbal argument between a mother and daughter. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A FOUND SYRINGE: City — the item was collected and disposed of.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was placed into the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that a juvenile was teasing his dog. The area was patrolled, but the juvenile was not located.

New bookings: Christopher W. Arrington / Elko County Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $375.

JULY 30

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A DOG: City — officer reported that the dogs were fine and had food and water. The owner of the dogs was contacted and advised of the concerns of the reporting party.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND WALLET: City — officer reported that the wallet was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS JUVENILES: City — officer received a report of several juveniles loitering around a closed business. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: City — officer received a report of a deer that had been struck by a vehicle. Officer located the deer which was deceased. The deer was removed from the roadway.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a motorcycle accident that occurred in a local parking lot. During the officers investigation they reported that Harold E. Jennings II age 61 of Antioch, CA was arrested for DUI.

New bookings: Harold E. Jennings II / DUI / Bail $890.Dennis Robinson / Emergency vehicle / duty of driver / Bail $75./ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol