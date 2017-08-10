By







0 shares

Geraldine B. Keyes Davis, “MAMA-SAN”, left this world on the wings of angels July 28, 2017. She was born on July 12, 1918 in Stockton, California to Ben and Gertrude Cannon.

A career educator in the California system, she contributed to the lives of her ‘Special Children’ in beautiful and memorable ways until her retirement in 1979. After retirement she moved from Southern California to Yuma, Arizona and to Ely, Nevada in 1984. She volunteered at the White Pine Library, RSVP and at the Ely Senior Center.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, Gerald Keys of Sparks and Chuck Keys of Winnemucca, Nevada and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Keys in 1979 and her husband John Davis in 1981.

A private Memorial service will be held.