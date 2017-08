By







All kids that were at and competed at the 4-H horse show was Cheyenne Loghry, Jenna Wines, Jace Rick, Lydia Kunz, Shay Zeman-Heckethorn, Melanie Heckethorn, Rylee Elmer, Burklie Wright, Teagan Osburn, and thank you to Cassidi Collis and Kerri Wright for being their horsemanship leaders and a big thanks to all the help and parents that helped.

Other contestants that were in the open classes were Lani Barney, Joe Noyes