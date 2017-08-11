American Legion riders arrive for 12th Annual American legion Legacy Run

By







385 – 450 American Legion Riders will arrive at American Legion White Pine Post 3 in Ely, NV. as part of a 1,300 mile, four-state journey raising awareness about the American Legion Legacy Scholarship and the important work Legionnaires are doing in White Pine County.

The American Legion Riders will arrive on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. and the American Legion White Pine Post 3 invites the entire community to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Courthouse War Memorial by American Legion National Commander Charles E. Schmidt.

Since its inception in 2002, over $12 million has been raised for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.

The American Legion Riders have generated several million dollars for the scholarship through the American Legion Legacy Run and are also engaged in countless other charitable activities that contribute thousands of dollars annually to other national, state and local programs and charities for veterans, military families and communities.

Eligibility for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship is open to children of service members who died while on active duty following 9/11 as well as children of veterans who have been assigned a combined disability rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of 50% or greater and served after 9/11.

Detailed information on the scholarship is available at Legion.org/scholarships/legacy.

The American Legion Riders was first established as a local post program in 1993 at Post 396 in Garden City, Michigan. It has since grown to more than 110,000 riders and 2,000 local chapters worldwide.

The American Legion Riders is not a motorcycle club, but rather an association of like-minded American Legion family members who enjoy camaraderie with a purpose, to advance the aims and goals of the American Legion.

The American Legion Legacy Run is one of the largest multi-state, multi-day, cross-country motorcycle events in the United States, with between 600-700 total registrants and 300-400 motorcycles participating each day in the 6-day event.

The 12th Annual American Legion Legacy Run started on August 12 at the Kansas Soldiers’ Home in Fort Dodge, Kansas and will travel 1,300 miles through four states before it concludes in Reno, Nevada at the American Legion’s National Convention August 18-24, 2017. American Legion National Commander Charles E. Schmidt of Oregon will lead the 2017 American Legion Legacy Run. Following the wreath presentation at the War Memorial, the Legion Riders will have dinner at the Ely Elks Lodge and stay overnight in Ely, traveling to Fallon, NV. on Wednesday.

Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more that 2.2 million members and nearly 13,000 posts around the world.