Captain’s Corner

By Captain Scott Henriod

WPCSO

Well if you drive a car around Ely I’m sure you are aware of all the road construction that is taking place or has taken place.

Aultman Street and Great Basin Blvd. sure has seen its fair share this last month as construction workers dug trenches across the street and with the new Loves gas station opening there has been new mediums put into place on US 6 west and on US 93 South.

With that said there seems to be some confusion when it comes to entering into the City Fire Station or the Public Safety Building. Well I’ll try and explain it the best that I can.

When entering into either of those buildings parking lots you must drive on the left hand side of the medium. It appears that you’re driving on the wrong side of the highway, but actually there is a designated turn lane which is marked so you can access the Public Safety Building and the Fire Department.

I hope mentioning this that it clears things up. Also with all the construction going on in town and out on the highways make sure you slowdown in the construction zones and watch out for workers as they procceed with their jobs. Let’s make the rest of summer a fun and safe one.