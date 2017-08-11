You are here: Home / Lifestyle / RPEN schedules summer picnic

RPEN schedules summer picnic

August 11, 2017

White Pine Chapter, Retired Public Employees of Nevada, will hold their annual picnic on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11:30 a.m. in the McGill Swimming Pool Park.The Chapter will provide main course, rolls, beverages, table service. Members may contribute salads, desserts, and other side dishes.

State RPEN leadership has been invited to update the gathering on past and future Legislative matters, so all current members are also encores to bring interested state of Nevada retirees along for the meal.

Event contact person is Chair Holly Wilson, 289-3709.

