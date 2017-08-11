White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for July 31- Aug. 6 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JULY 31

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she never received her prescription medication that comes through the mail. A report was completed and the information was forwarded to the Postal Service.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that she was retaining a vehicle due to the owner of the vehicle owed her rent money. The owner of the vehicle was removing his vehicle from the property. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that he had parked his front end loader near a local highway and that someone had broken one of the windows on it. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had come to her home and she didn’t want him there. When officers arrived the person had already left the area.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Tommy Yokom of Payette ID was operating a vehicle exiting a private driveway. Don Phillips of McGill was operating a vehicle entering the private driveway. The two vehicles collided as they proceeded in there course of direction. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he had taken his trailer to a local shop to have the tires repaired. The reporting party wasn’t happy with the service he received. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Jasmin Gardner age 28 of Olney MD was arrested for basic speed, driving suspended, and battery on a peace officer.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were in the process of separating and were arguing over how much time it was taking to move some property. The parties involved separated and no other problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Melvin Fisher of Ruth was operating a vehicle on US 93 South when he struck a deer that had entered into the roadway.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted several females who had been involved in a verbal argument. During his investigation an individual who was located at the scene was identified as Brandon C. Neibauer age 31 of Ely. He was arrested on a probation violation.

New bookings: Jasmin Gardner / Basic speed, driving suspended, and battery on a peace officer/ Bail $15,000. Brandon C. Neibauer / Probation violation / No bail

AUGUST 1

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that several juveniles were throwing eggs at cars. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located. Officers later located the subjects and contacted their parents along with the juveniles and advised the parents of their actions.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: The items were removed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen his debit card and was using it to make purchases. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine. Family members were present who were able to care for the situation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and she was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him to leave the area, due to he was on private property.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a family member came to his home and caused a disturbance. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over how to cook dinner. They were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: None

AUGUST 2

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a person who had been battered. Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had taken place. The person who claimed he had been battered was taken to the E.R. due to injures he had sustained. The incident is under review.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile son snuck out of their home in the middle of the night. Officer reported that when the juvenile returned home he was detained and transported to the Elko Detention Center.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and he was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he had purchased an item at a local business and when he received his credit card statement he observed that he was charged to much for the item. Officer investigated the incident and reported that it was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A DOG BEING LEFT INSIDE A CAR: City — the owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer contacted an individual who was burning trash. He was advised to extinguish the fire. He complied.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual needed to be removed from her property. The individual was contacted who left without incident

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised her of the complaint. She was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Officer contacted the person and he was taken to the E.R. for medical assistance.

New bookings: Deanndra Mike / Serving time

AUGUST 3

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that it sounded like someone was walking around on her porch. The area was patrolled, but not one was located.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that there was a vehicle parked in an alleyway blocking access through the alleyway. Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him to move it. He complied.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the vehicle and reported no problems were located.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — the item was collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party is separating from her boyfriend and wanted to take an animal that they had purchased together. The boyfriend was refusing to part with the animal. The parties involved were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF AN ATL: City— officer received a report to locate an individual possible living in the Ely area. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The person was contacted and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they were only arguing. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that she had been battered by her husband. The husband was contacted who denied the allegation. Officer reported that the incident will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Officers patrolled the area, but he was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had been arguing. The parties separated for the day.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that William McCutcheon age 46 of Ely was arrested for failure to yield right of way and DUI.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

New booking: William McCutcheon / failure to yield right of way and DUI/ Bail $1,005

AUGUST 4

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles walking the streets who were out past the hour of curfew. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual whom she residence with has poisonous liquids in their home. Officer attempted to contact the reporting party, but she would not answer the door.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE: City — reporting party stated that he believes while he was hanging out with friends someone put some type of drug in his drink. The reporting party stated that he hide from his friends the rest of the night. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Officer received a report of a female that was running naked near a roadway. The area was patrolled, but no naked woman was located.

REPORT OF A FOUND WALLET: City — the wallet was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Anthony McShane of Ely was operating a vehicle and had stopped at a yield sign due to oncoming traffic. Garlene Stevenson of Ely was operating a vehicle and failed to stop colliding into the rear of McShane’s vehicle. An accident report was completed and Stevenson was issued a citation for following to close.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Reporting party stated that his neighbor has accumulated a lot of garbage in his yard. Officer is attempting to contact the owner of the property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: The report was given to the Task Force.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — reporting party stated that he had been battered by an individual. The reporting party only wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and during their investigation arrested Susan E. Sims age 55 of McGill. Sims was arrested for domestic battery with strangulation. She is accused of battering her boyfriend.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to the Ely BLM

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that while she was visiting a friend at her friend’s home her friend’s dad started to act crazy and chased her around the home with a knife. Officer interviewed all the parties involved and reported that the claim was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he had lost his dog and someone else had found it. The person who found the dog now claims the dog belongs to them. Officer is attempting to contact the other person involved.

New bookings: Susan E. Sims / Domestic battery with strangulation / Bail $13,000.

AUGUST 5

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — officer meet with the reporting party and provided information to her reference child custody. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: Reporting party stated that his daughter had lost her ring. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — officer reported that a phone was turned into lost and found. The owner of the phone has been identified and she will be contacted.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that several days ago a suspicious subject walked by his home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City— officer observed a person fall and was having difficulty standing. Officer requested an ambulance for the individual. The individual was checked out by EMT’S and he refused any further assistance.

REPORT OF AN OPEN GATE: City — officer located a gate that had been left open at a local business. The owner of the business was contacted and notified.

New bookings: None

AUGUST 6

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who reported that she had a verbal argument with her son. She advised that her son had left the area. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City— reporting party stated that his neighbors were having a party and playing loud music. The neighbors were contacted and advised of the complaint. They were issued a warning for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED / ARREST: City— officer received a report of possible gun shots being fired in a local area. Officer reported while investigated the incident he made contact with an individual identified as Larry W. Perkins Jr. Age 20 of Ely. During his contact with Perkins he was arrested for obstructing a police officer, minor in consumption of alcohol, and disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported no problems were associated with it.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles shooting cats with air soft guns. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual who was released from jail on an OR release is violating the conditions of her release. Officers are attempting to locate the person.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was riding a motorcycle on a county park. Officer contacted the juvenile along with his parent and advised them of the problem. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: Officer received a report of a missing person who might be in the Ely area. Officers patrolled the area, but he was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved had already separated for the night.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument during child exchange. The parties were advised to keep the peace. No further problems were reported.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and she was fine. REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOROfficer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door will be secured.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: City — reporting party stated that an individual was removing a vehicle from a yard. Officer contacted the person and reported that it was the owner of the vehicle. No problems were located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had broken a window on his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: City — the dog had been struck by a vehicle and had died due to its injuries. The dog was removed by its owner.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and assisted him with obtaining a room for the night.

New bookings: Larry W. Perkins Jr. / Obstructing a police officer, minor in consumption of alcohol, and disturbing the peace Bail $1,065