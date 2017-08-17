By







Bethany Nicole Adams went to be with Jesus on August 12, 2017 as the result of a tragic car accident.

The death of our daughter has left us with the challenge of condensing her life and what she meant to this world into one newspaper column. Those of you who knew Bethany will completely understand.

Bethany was born on September 22, 1987 in Scottsbluff, NE to James and Lynne Adams.

We knew from the very first day that she was an amazing, beautiful soul who had the ability to light up a room with nothing but her infectious smile.

From an early age she developed a passion for great adventures and discovering new places as she traveled with the Young Continentals for two summers; visiting the British Isles with her sister and more recently on a college trip to China, just to name a few.

Her passion for life didn’t stop with her travels, when Bethany made a decision she was “all in”. She was considered by most to be determined, motivated, somewhat opinionated and always unafraid to try most anything. She lunged headlong into whatever she deemed worthy of her time. She had the innate ability to recognize struggle and was quick to bring home anything or anyone she felt needed to be rescued.

In recent years, encouraged by her boyfriend Shawn Arland, she discovered the joy of gardening, fishing and hunting. She researched and grew herbs to make concoctions that could treat almost anything. Her recent love for the outdoors inspired her to learn how to prep, cook and bake whatever was harvested.

Those who greeted her with open arms in heaven are: her grandparents, Clarence and Bonnie Adams and her grandfather, Lester Simons.

Those who are looking forward to seeing her again include: her parents, her brother and sister in law, James and Jesi Adams, nephew James and nieces Lillian and Reagan; sister and brother in law, Charissa and Jason Johnson and niece Aspyn Johnson; her grandmother, Joan Simons; boyfriend, Shawn and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends she made everywhere she went.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Memorial Church, Birch and 18th St, Gering, NE on August 31st at 10am.

There is a deep hole in our hearts but there is peace and hope in knowing that Bethany is in the presence of God…not because she was perfect but because she was and is, HIS.