Louise “Prissy” Thibodeaux, age 80 years, of McGill, Nevada, passed away August 8, 2017.

She was born January 28, 1937 in Loma, Colorado to Melvin and Peggy Coots.

Louise met and married the love of her life, Earl “Frenchy” in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1955. They later moved to White Pine County to raise their three daughters.

Louise enjoyed crafting, yard work, planting flowers, golfing and traveling. She love spending time with her friends and family.

Louise is survived by her three daughters Vickie Willis of Ely, NV, Peggy (William) Bukowski of Southbury, Connecticut and Patty Robinson of McGill, NV; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl “Frenchy”, two brothers Melvin Coots Jr. and Gerald Coots.

There will be no services at the request of Louise.