Virgil G. Fullerton passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 11, 2017.

He was born on June 21, 1948 in Pioche, Nevada to Louise and McCray Fullerton.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Virgil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping with his brother Jim.

He worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation for 19 years and then for Animal Damage Control for the State of Nevada for 28 years and retired in 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruby, his daughter Beckie (Andy) Britton, two sons, Randy (Tina) Fullerton, and Ryan (Payge) Fullerton. One sister Marsha (Roger) Ruesch, two brothers, Jim (Susan) Fullerton, and Austin (Millie)Weaver. Nine grandkids, 3 great grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, his brother Austin Weaver and two sisters Ramona Anderton and Joy Day.

Per his wishes there will be no services.