Ely Renaissance Farmers Market to open

The annual Ely Renaissance Farmers Market will be held Saturdays; August 26th, September 2rd and 9th from 10am to 2pm at the Renaissance Village. Phil Leibold, market manager, stated that the highlight again this year will be “tomatoes that taste like a tomato should”.

The first market will feature multiple vegetables that are certified organically grown, picked fresh from Fallon’s Lattin Farms. He said, “We will also have cantaloupe, watermelon, gourmet jams, pasta sauce, salad dressings, and Nevada Natural Honey.

The Renaissance Market will also have tree ripened fresh picked Utah peaches, pears and other fruits. Fresh bake goods will also return featuring gourmet breads and pastries. Of course, our market would not be the same without homemade peach ice cream, flavored sun tea and “Made in Nevada Killer Salsas”.

All of the produce mentioned above is sold by the Ely Renaissance Society and proceeds go towards Renaissance projects.

The market will also feature local vendors selling locally grown fruits and vegetables, jam and specialty food items. Senior Nutrition Coupons will be accepted again this year. New to the farmers market will be the (WIC) Women, Infants, and Children coupons. Coupons will be accepted at the market for non-processed fruits and vegetables only.

Coffee and fresh baked pastries will be available for purchase before the market opens until 11am.

Come early and join the fun. We are always looking for volunteers to help with the market even if you could only spare an hour or two. We especially need help late each Friday, the day before Saturdays Markets, to help unload the produce and set up and again early Saturday morning arrange the produce. Volunteer especially if you are new in town, you’ll meet some great people.

If you are interested being a vendor or volunteering please call Phil at 702-283-7510 (cell) or Virginia Terry at 775-296-1616