Ely Volunteer Fire Department goes back in time with Spit BBQ

The Ely Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) returns this year for the annual Businessman & Rancher BBQ at the White Pine County Fairgrounds this Friday, August 18th from 5:00p.m. to 10:00p.m.

It has been over 40 years since the EVFD has “spit” barbecued and this year they are taking a step back in time by barbecuing over 400 pounds of meat “spit” style. What is spit style you may wonder?

Well, long steel rods are used to hold the meat, in a skewer type setting. A traditional motor with pulleys operates these steel rods by turning the meat slowly, Rotisserie style over hot coals, for several hours.

This year, they will have a variety of meats to choose from, such as beef, lamb and this year they have added turkey to the menu. Salad, baked potato, baked beans and delicious ranch rolls will also be served with cake for dessert. Dinner will be served at 5:00p.m.

All of the proceeds from the barbecue will go towards scholarships for White Pine High School graduates.

Tickets are $15.00 dollars per person and can be purchased at the Bristlecone Convention Center, White Pine Chamber of Commerce, Ely Fire Station, Economy Drug or at the event.

So bring your appetite, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes with music being provided by KDSS radio station it’s sure to be a “boot scootin” kind of night.