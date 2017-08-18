Grand Opening of Training Center

By







1 shares

White Pine County School District is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the William N. Pennington Regional Health and Occupation Training Center, to celebrate the White Pine County School District facilities improvement projects.

Projects included: White Pine High School Gymnasium Annex, David E. Norman Window replacement, White Pine Middle School structural repairs, Baker School basketball court and Lund school pump house.

Please join us Friday, August 18 at noon, 1800 Bobcat Dr. After the ceremony stay for a light lunch.