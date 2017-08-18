Kids get exposure to ‘Old West’ lifestyle

By







By Leota Johnson

Special to The Ely Times

When I became a part of Inner Slickers several years ago, I never dreamed the impact it would have on my life. I have always had a heart for kids. I have been blessed to be able to work with kids through out the years, and when Michael McMeel asked if I wanted to be the Nevada Rep for ICS I was truly honored at the prospect.

We started slow, our community not knowing anything about this organization, but over the years it is being recognized as a life changing day in the life of a child.

We experienced this on Saturday Aug 12. There is no greater joy than seeing children change before your eyes, their joy and laughter is the greatest reward one could ever want.

I want to thank our community for the support you give us, it would be hard to do this without you. Deepest gratitude for the Elks Lodge of Ely, The Rotary Club, the Lions Club, Ridleys, Shopko, Sports World, Mike at Great Basin Septic & Prtpotty, Mark Drain, Melissa Umscheid for our great poster, Rocking 13 Ranch for the use of their horses.

Most of all, for our wonderful volunteers who have the same heart for children as I do.

What a wonderful group of people you are, to take time out of your busy schedules and dedicate a day to helping kids.

Honestly, words fail to express what all of you mean to me and to the Inner City Program.

I want to thank Michael McMeel for inviting me to be a part of his dream, it is such a privilege to share his passion for children.

Thank you parents for trusting us with your children, thank you children for coming.

Most of all I want to thank the Lord for making all of this possible.