Learning Bridge welcomes new teachers

Learning Bridge Charter School is pleased to introduce the Middle School teachers for the upcoming school year. From left to right, Morie Lynch, Jaime Lawrence and Alexander Jones.

Ms Lynch comes to us from Las Vegas, where she has taught for the past six years. She has a degree in English and has taught theater at UNLV. Ms Lynch has her masters in Theatrical Science. Ms Lynch will be teaching English for 6th, 7th and 8th grade She will also teach social studies and 8th grade Core Knowledge novels.

Mrs Lawrence has been with Learning Bridge for the past three years. She was born and raised in White Pine County. She received her teaching degree from Great Basin College. She teaches middle school math as well as 6th grade Core Knowledge history, geography and integrates Core Knowledge novels into history. Mrs. Lawrence also acts as the Athletic Director of Learning Bridge.

Mr. Jones came to us from Las Vegas he graduated Magna Cum Laude with his Bachelors from Arizona State University. He earned his masters degree in Science from UNLV. He will be working on his ARL (Alternative Route to Licensure) with Great Basin College. Mr. Jones will be homeroom for 7th grade and will teach middle school science. He will also teach 7th grade Core Knowledge history, geography and 7th grade Core Knowledge novels.

Two families have moved out of the area creating two open positions in the 8th grade class. If interested in a position please call the school 289-3500 or stop by for information, tour and an application.

Staff will be in school beginning the 22nd for a number of workshops: The Infinite Campus (data systems) training will take place on the 22nd, Core Knowledge Language Arts Program training will take place on the 23rd of August. Open House is scheduled for the 24th beginning at 6:00 P.M.

Our Open House is open to the public please come by, visit and learn about the mission and vision Learning Bridge has for White Pine County students and community.