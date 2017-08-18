White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 7- Aug. 13 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

AUGUST 7

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her door to her apartment was locked and she wasn’t able to get in. Officer reported that the reporting party was able to unlock her door and no further problems were reported.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — Terry Campbell of Ely reported that an unknown vehicle had struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his residence. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the striking vehicle and identified the operator as Harmony Delucia of Ely. Delucia was issued a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to report an accident.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM / ARREST: Officer received a report of a dog that was running at large and was aggressive. The owner of the dog was contacted and identified as Joel C. Juker age 57 of Ely. Juker was issued a warning about letting his dog run at large. Officer also reported that Juker was arrested on a Eureka County Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that his vehicle had been towed and now several items from the vehicle are missing. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF IDENTITY THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had opened several accounts in her name and was using her personal information. The reporting party had already contacted the account holders and advised them of the identity theft. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Keith Miller age 38 of Ely was arrested on two Ely Justice Court warrants. During Millers arrest he was also found to be in possession of a firearm. Miller was also arrested for ex-felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

REPORT OF A 911 HANG UP: City — officer contacted the occupants of the home and reported that a small child had called 911 due to his mother was making him brush his teeth. The child was advised to only call 911 in emergencies.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and assisted her in getting a tow truck for her vehicle due to it having mechanical problems.

New bookings: Joel C. Juker / Eureka Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail

AUGUST 8

REPORT OF AN ATL: Officer received a report of an ATL for an overdue plane. The plane was located at the airport.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted Ely Justice Court on an individual who was in contempt of court. The indidvual was identified as Roger D. Moon Jr age 33 of McGill He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Building.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: City — officer received a report of an individual who had attempted to take his own life. The individual was transported to the E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that an individual had threatened to beat her up. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Richard L. Vela age 28 of Ely was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Louise Thibedoux age 80 of McGill died at her residence of natural causes.

New bookings: Roger D. Moon Jr. / Ely Justice Court, contempt of court / No bail/Richard L. Vela / Driving suspended / Bail $740.Ali Hissan Al-Jayashi / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,195/Amy L. Hensley / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,314/Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Amy L. Hensley, a California resident was arrested. Note: this is not the same person as Amy Hemsley, the Nurse Practitioner who resides in Ely, Nevada.)/Reannan L. Peacock/ Serving timeNicholas Salas/ Ely Municipal Court warrants X 3, contempt of court/ Bail $1,503.Keith Miller/Ely Justice Court warrant x 2, contempt of court / Bail $1,595 / Ex-felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon / Bail $15,000.

AUGUST 9

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Jeffrey Haugen age 34 of Silver Springs, NV was arrested for driving suspended and headlights required.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Alison Andraca of Centralia WA was operating a vehicle traveling on 4th street in McGill. Due to driver inattention she allowed her vehicle to leave its lane of travel and struck a parked vehicle belonging to Clyde Irby of McGill. An accident report was completed and Andraca was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that a family member of his was being harassed by an individual. The reporting party was advised to have the family member apply for a protective order against the person.

REPORT OF AN ATL: Officer received a report to deliver an emergency message to an individual who was hunting in the Ely area. Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that an individual was trying to obtain a vehicle that belonged to a family member of hers. Officer reported that the situation was civil and the person who was trying to obtain the vehicle had a legal right to do so.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had opened their car door against his car door causing damage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that someone had gained access to her credit card and had made several purchases with it in Las Vegas. A report was completed.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City — officer received a report of a child who had been injured. Officer investigated the incident and reported that the injury had occurred due to an accident caused by another child. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — officer reported that a civil agreement had been made between the seller of a vehicle and the buyer. The parties involved were now in dispute over the vehicle. They were advised it was a civil problem. No action was taken.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Briana N. Harmon age 22 of Ely was arrested for contempt of court.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had punched a window and had cut his hand. The person was contacted and taken to E.R. due to injures he had sustained.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Richard C. Chrisman age 69 of Ely was arrested for driving on right side required and DUI.

New bookings: Jeffrey Haugen / Driving suspended and headlights required/Bail $815. Briana N. Harmon / Contempt of court / No bail/Richard C. Chrisman/Driving on right side required and DUI / Bail $1,005.

AUGUST 10

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that several people sitting in a parked vehicle were causing a noise disturbance. The individuals were contacted and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had taken place. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City —the individual was contacted and officers reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop William Monjar age 57 of McGill was arrested. Monjar was arrested for suspended registration, no insurance, driving suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Richard Pirnar age 53 of Ely was arrested for ex-felon failure to register.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to the Ely BLM office

REPORT OF A FIRE: City — officer contacted the person was burring weeds. He was advised to put the fire out.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — officer contacted the person who had been using marijuana in her home. Officer reported that no violations were reported.

New bookings: William Monjar/ Suspended registration, no insurance, driving suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and under the influence of a controlled substance/Bail $30,000. Richard Pirnar / Ex-felon failure to register / Bail $355. William Neal / Parole and Probation hold

AUGUST 11

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted an intoxicated female who was upset over her boyfriend leaving her. The female was walking home and she requested no assistance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator who was identified as Robert Armijo age 38 of Ely was arrested for improper turn without signal and DUI.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a barking dog. Officer attempted to contact the owner of the dog, but he was not at home. Contact will be made at a later date.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen the tail gate off her vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that a while ago someone had stolen some of his tools. The reporting party stated that while he was at a yard sell he located some of his tools being sold at the yard sell. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several four wheelers being operated on the trail tracks. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported that it was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that when her children go and play at a local playground several other children are always picking on them. Officer contacted the parents of the children involved and spoke to them about the problem.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that one of them was having a panic attack and the other was trying to calm the person. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — the area was patrolled, but no one was located. New bookings Robert Armijo/Improper turn without signal and DUI/Bail $1,255. Cristian Mercado/ Hold for Parole and Probation Brandon C. Neibauer / Serving time

AUGUST 12

REPORT OF A DEAD ANIMAL: City — officer received a report of a dead cat in a local parking lot. The area was patrolled, but the cat was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer contacted the person who was resting from her travels. No problems were located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had tried to steal the motor off his sawmill and caused damage to the motor. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: Officer received a report of a dog that had been struck by a car. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had shot a window on his business with a BB gun. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she was storing property for an individual and now she wants to get rid of it. She was advised to follow the tenant storage laws.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved and reported that it was a verbal argument. The parties involved had already separated for the night.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his son had made threats towards him. The son was contacted who stated that he didn’t mean it, he was just upset at his father.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who stated that he had been struck by an individual. The reporting party refused to sign a complaint. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an unknown person had gotten in her face and was calling her names. Officer reported that the other person involved was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer reported that the building was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a loud party that was taking place. Officer contacted the individuals involved and advised them to keep the peace.

New bookings: None

AUGUST 13

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an unclothed male running around a trailer park. Officer contacted the person who stated that he was camping with a friend when things started to get weird. He stated that he fled the area and ended up at the trailer park. The individual was provided transportation to Ely.

REPORT OF DOGS AT LARGE: The area was patrolled, but the dogs were not located.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED CHILD: City — reporting party stated that a small child was standing next to the roadway wearing pajamas. Officer reported that the child had left the home while the parent was still sleeping. Contact was made with the parent who was unaware the child had left the house. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol with a vehicle accident located on US 93 north.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who was driving around looking for a lost cat.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: None