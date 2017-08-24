Leslie (Les) Baker

By







Les Baker, born May 4, 1947 passed away August 16, 2017 at the age of 70.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lorraine, twin brother Larry. He is survived by his step-father Doug, sisters Marilyn, Cindy and brother Kenny. His children Charlene Marie Baker, Kimberly Batch (Ron), Terri Hall, Susan Baker-Mayberry (Jason), Chris Martinez (Brandi), Randy Baker (Karlee Sea) and Theresa and family. He was loved and will be missed by his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Les was well known in the community for his vast knowledge of auto parts. Even though he wasn’t much of a mechanic he knew what needed to be changed. He will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at the Community Center in Ruth September 2, 2017 at 12:00 pm.