David E. Norman Elementary is getting ready for children to come back to school. This week they will host, Back to School Night. Thursday, Aug 24 at 6:00 pm, with PTO Movie Night to follow at 7:00 pm.

D.E.N. is also going to be holding Volunteer Day on Sunday, Aug 27 from 11:00-1:00p.m. at DEN to decorate the school for opening day on Monday, Aug 28.

Lunch will be provided by Margarita’s for all volunteers. Contact Hailey or Patty at 775-289-4846 for more information.