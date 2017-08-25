You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Fair, BBQ, Horse Races

Fair, BBQ, Horse Races

August 25, 2017 By Leave a Comment

BBQ Crew

Climbing Wall

And They’re Off!

Ranch Rodeo

Livestock Sale

Courtesy photos

It was action-packed last weekend starting off with the EVFD-Cattlewomen BBQ, county fair with fun exhibits, the livestock sale and the ranch rodeo.

