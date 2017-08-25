Ice Cream Social Open House at Learning Bridge Charter School

By







Join the board of directors and staff for an Ice Cream Social Open House August 24th beginning at 6:00 p.m. Public is welcome.

State Public Charter School Authority requires specific qualifications to serve on a charter school board of directors. The following board members serve on Learning Bridge Charter School Board in their specific skill sets.

Matt Rajala, grew up in White Pine County, graduated from White Pine High School in 1997. Mr. Rajala received his advanced education from University of Idaho, in Moscow, Idaho. His Bachelors Degree is in Environmental Science with an emphasis in Wildlife Ecology, Aquatic Ecology and Water Resources.

Mr. Rajala is employed by Bureau of Land Management, as a Fire Management Specialist. His position on the board satisfies the parent requirement. Matt is currently the Vice President of the Board. He is married with three children.

Tye Peterson grew up in White Pine County and graduated from White Pine High School in 1990. He received his Bachelors Degree in Environmental and Natural Resource Science from University of Nevada. Mr. Peterson is employed by Bureau of Land Management as a Fire Management Officer.

He serves as a community member with financial background on the board. Tye is currently serving as Learning Bridge Board Treasurer. He is married and has two children.

Hailey Ruesch born and raised in White Pine County, graduated from White Pine High School, in 2007. Mrs. Ruesch is currently employed by Dr. Kent Robertson. She represents the second parent position on the board. She is married with two children.

Julie Krch, represents one of the two licensed teachers on the board. Mrs. Krch received her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from Southwest University located in Keene, Texas. Julie has resided in White Pine County for 48 years. Mrs. Krch taught in White Pine County for thirty years, where she taught at Sacred Heart, Murray Street School, White Pine Middle School, David E. Norman and McGill Elementary. In 1974, she was a founding member of the Ely Co-op Preschool (currently Magic Carpet Pre-School).

Mrs. Krch retired from the White Pine County School District 10 years ago and volunteers on a daily basis at Learning Bridge Charter School. Mrs. Krch is married with three children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Linda Derbidge grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and studied at Idaho State University she represents a business owner on the board and serves as the board secretary. She has lived in White Pine County for over 45 years. She and her husband have been very active as a community member and business owner.

Battleborn Restoration and Towing is a family business, and she is co-owner of Sagebrush Gas Station. Linda and her husband owned and operated the Derbidge Professional Pharmacy for over 30 years. She is married and has three children and eight grandchildren.

Sarah Heaney is currently Learning Bridge President and represents the second teacher to sit on the board which is required by Charter School Law. Sarah graduated from Midview High School in 2006. She graduated from University of Toledo in 2012 with a double major. Her degrees are in Special Education and Psychology. Mrs. Heaney has taught Special Education to grades 3-5 at Dorr Elementary in Ohio as well as chemistry, physics and biology in Special Education to grades 9-12.

Sarah plans on re-entering the workplace when her two little girls are older. Mrs, Heaney is married with two children.

Jane Eberhardy Law LLC graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 1991. For twenty years she was a civil litigator devoting her practice to representing private citizens, small business owners and insurance companies. In 2014 she relocated to rural Nevada. She now represents children, women and men who are in need of legal representation.

In 2015 Ms Eberhardy was awarded the public defender contract for White Pine County and this contract was recently renewed. Ms, Eberhardy fills the legal position on the board which is required by Charter School Law.