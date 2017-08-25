Labor Day events at Nevada Northern Railroad

By







End summer on a high note and with a steam-whistle blast with a range of fun activities at the Nevada Northern Railway Museum.

Nevada Northern Railway – a living, steaming historic railroad that offers visitors a hands-on experience of the old west – is wrapping up the summer with a wide range of train rides, tours, contests and demonstrations, making it a great time to visit, whether it’s a last road trip of the season or a fun and educational exploration before going back to school.

“It’s been a great summer full of both new events and visitor favorite activities, but it’s not too late to get in on the fun” said Mark Bassett, president of the museum. “Labor Day weekend is a great time to experience the living history our railroad museum has to offer.”Festivities run Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4 with a variety of train rides on both steam engines and diesel engines on the historic tracks, guided walking tours, costume contests, demonstrations and more.

Pass through historic copper mining country on the old Steptoe Valley Flyer – the official locomotive of the State of Nevada and a National Historic Landmark, or take a guided tour through the museum.