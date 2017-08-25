Salsa festival scheduled

By







Broadbent Park will be home to the first ever Salsa Festival this weekend here in Ely.

Taste test all kinds of salsas, enjoy music and dancing. Head to Broadbent Park on Saturday, Aug. 26 to enjoy the festivities. Admission to the event is $5 per person or $20 per family of five or more.

Each person who pays at the gate will receive a raffle ticket with a chance to win a number of gift certificates and the grand prize of a four pack of tickets to Disneyland.

There will be several activities there for everyone. You can walk into a cold air balloon and take pictures, check out the cars that the White Pine Rodders will have on display, or sit in a fire truck from the White Pine County’s Volunteer Fire Department.

Mt. Wheeler Power and the Elks Lodge will have their trailers out there teaching kids about electrical safety and drug awareness.

A dunk tank with White Pine High School cheerleaders and County Commissioners will be busy, while the Boys & Girls Club will have a 300 yard obstacle course that includes a slip and slide for the kids to enjoy.

Get their early and don’t leave too soon, because Mrs. Viv’s Flash Mob will be surprising everyone at some point during the event. The Ghost Rider will be riding in to do a shoot out as well. The band, Coin Slot from Las Vegas will be performing eclectic 50’s, 60’s and 70’s rhythm and blues with a soul funk flavor.

Three hot air balloons will be at the event, and will be performing a night glow shortly after sunset. Do you think you have the best salsa recipe? Enter your salsa into the contest and let the judge be the crowd. La Fiesta and Margarita’s are sponsoring the contest by providing cups of chips to anyone who wants to judge the salsa.

It’s a perfect weekend to get out, enjoy the weather, some great food and good music.