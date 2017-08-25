White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 14- Aug. 20 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

AUGUST 14

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Reporting party stated that a stray dog had gotten into her yard and was attacking one of her dogs. Officer is attempting to locate the owner of the dog.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument over cleaning the house. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she had entered into a civil agreement with a family member over purchasing a vehicle. According to the reporting party they are now having arguments over the vehicle. The reporting party stated that the family member is now threating her. The incident was documented and the reporting party was advised to apply for a protective order.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. Officer reported that during his investigation one of the parties involved was issued a citation for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the reporting party who provided information to him about a domestic battery that had taken place in another city. Officer completed the report and the information will be forwarded to the proper jurisdiction.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — reporting party stated that she had been sexually assaulted by and ex-boyfriend. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A GARBAGE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a person throwing his garbage in an alleyway. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone has stolen several items from his residence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an indidvual stealing items from a local store. Officer contacted the person and no theft had occurred.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he is having a problem with a person due to his wife was leaving their children with an adult that he didn’t approve of. Officer completed the report and provided information to the reporting party reference applying for a protective order.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — the area was patrolled, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who denied that she was going to harm herself. Officer reported that family and friends were contacted to provide support for the individual.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: Officer reported that someone had moved several traffic cones into the roadway. They were removed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer reported that smoke was located inside the building so the Fire Department was contacted who located a piece of machinery that had over heated.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles that were disturbing the peace. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

New bookings: None

AUGUST 15

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: Officer located a deer that had been struck by a vehicle and had died due to its injuries. The deer was removed from the road.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Officer located the dog, but was unable to capture it.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine and requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — officer contacted the reporting party who wanted an individual trespassed from his place of work. The parties involved were contacted and a civil agreement was made between them to allow the person to stay on the property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer patrolled the area, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Shiela Link-Couch of Tennessee was operating a vehicle traveling west on Aultman Street. Jamie Headrick of Ely was operating a vehicle north on Bell Ave. Headriick then proceeded to turn west onto Aultman Street and failed to see Link-Couch causing an accident. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — reporting party stated that he was doing some yard work and located several old bicycles. The reporting party wanted to make sure they were not stolen before disposing of them. Officer check on the bicycles and none had been reported stolen.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer contacted several children who were playing in a yard of a vacant home. They were advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer located the dog running at large and he was taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

New bookings: Maria G. Bliss /Serving time/Randall Pirnar/ Serving time/Gerald P. Sakura / Basic speed and DUI /Bail $1,260/Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

AUGUST 16

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE: City — reporting party stated that her dog was barking and believed there was someone in her back yard. The area was patrolled and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer located the person ad identified him and Joseph Phillipenas age 69 of Ruth. During the officers investigation he was arrested on a Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that someone has been dumping their trash in her dumpster. Officer has identified the responsible person and contact will be made with her when located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into her business after hours and stole some money from a safe. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles riding their ATV’S on county property and roadways. The juveniles were located and contact was made with them and their parents. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into their garage and stole several tools. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had inappropriately touched another person. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — reporting party stated that an ex-employee comes into the store that he manages and uses the employee entrance and exits. The reporting party was advised on how to trespass the person form the business establishment.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who had taken numerous prescription pills in order to end her life. She was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that while she was shopping at a local store she left her purse at the store. When she returned to the store to locate her purse it was gone.

REPORT FO A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles throwing eggs at vehicles. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer located the vehicle which was parked and unoccupied.

New bookings: Joseph Phillipenas / Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/Bail $1,500.Alexis Sandoval-Amparano / Parole and Probation hold.

AUGUST 17

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: Officer reported that the individual was located and that he was fine.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Morris L. Falder age 54 of Ely died at his residence. Falder was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving threats from her ex-husband. The incident was documented

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: Officer assisted DCFS with a home visit. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer located the dog and its owner. The owner was issued a citation for dog at large.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that while his child was riding his bike he accidentlly hit a girl. The reporting party stated that the mother of the girl then began yelling at his child. The area was patrolled, but the mother was not located.

REPORT OF A FOUND WALLET: The owner of the wallet will be contacted and the item will be returned.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — the report was given to the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor was accumulating a large amount of trash. The neighbor was contacted and advised to clean up the mess.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that several vehicles were revving their motors causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but the vehicles were not located.

New bookings: Brian S. Inkenbrandt / Probation violation / No bail. David N. Pope / Serving time. Brittany S. Slight /Serving time

AUGUST 18

REPORT OF A PARKING VIOLATION: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that was parked in an alleyway blocking traffic. The operator of the vehicle was contacted and advised to move his car.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — reporting party stated that he wanted an individual trespassed from an apartment complex. Officers are attempting to locate the person so he can be advised.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had entered into a local business and stole several items. The individual had left the store prior to the officer’s arrival. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN EMERGENCY MESSAGE: City — officer located the person and the information was provided.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer contacted the person and located a friend to provide transportation to take her home.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Dawn Betlach age 51 of Ely was arrested for driving on right side required and DUI.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the business establishment where the loud music was coming from and advised them to turn their music down.

New bookings: Dawn Betlach / Driving on right side required and DUI/ Bail $1,005. Tracy Godfrey / Serving time.

AUGUST 19

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report where multiple subjects were involved a fight. During the investigation of the incident Austin M. Garcia age 23 of McGill was arrested. Garcia was arrested for obstructing a police officer.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were not interested in providing information nor pursuing the matter on what had taken place. The individuals involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — reporting party stated that an individual had returned to a local business where he had been previously trespassed from. When officers arrived the person had already left the area.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her ex-husband did not show up for child custody exchange. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several juveniles had bullied her son and had stolen his bicycle. Officer contacted the juveniles involved along with their parents and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Brandon L. Williams age 20 of Ely was arrested for driving revoked.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the individuals involved who were arguing over the ownership of a wallet. The situation was resolved and the wallet was returned.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Dog Pound.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an individual who was having a medical emergency.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to the Ely BLM

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the person and advised him to turn his music down.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer located the vehicle and during his investigation arrested Jeffrey T. Groth age 51 of Ely. Groth was arrested for reckless driving, basic speed and DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had not checked out of her motel room at the appropriate time and all her belongings were still in the room. Officer contacted the person and she was going to take care of the problem.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of an individual who was throwing furniture into the roadway. Officer contacted the person who was upset about his rent and he was moving out of his home. He was advised to clean up the mess and warned for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over property. They were advised to stay away from the area until they had appropriate paper work on the division of the property in question.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a closed business. The business was checked and the manager of the business was contacted.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of an individual operating power tools late at night. The individual was contacted and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received report of an individual who was lying in a driveway. Officer contacted the person who had been involved in a motorcycle accident. He was taken to the E.R. by ambulance. The incident is still under investigation.

New bookings: Austin M. Garcia / Obstructing a police officer / Bail $355. Brandon L.Williams / Driving revoked / Bail $740. Jeffrey T. Groth / Reckless driving, basic speed, and DUI / Bail $2,355. Tyler J. Hendrickson / Failure to obey traffic signal and DUI / Bail $1,220. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol Michael R. Hiatt / Burglary / Bail $10,000. Michael B. Nollette / Malicious destruction of property/ Bail $5,000.

AUGUST 20

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at the local hospital. The individual was contacted and to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer contacted several people in the area who stated that the person causing the problems had left. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUICIDE: Officer reported that Ronny L. Barnson age 57 of Ely died due to a self-inflicted injury.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her grandson was out of control damaging her property. Officer contacted the grandson and spoke to him about his anger issues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that he had been battered by his girlfriend. During the officers investigation Amanda J. Olsen-Brown age 20 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that she had been battered by another female. Officer contacted the parties involved and a report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who advised they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the individual and advised him to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — the area was patrolled, but no disturbance was located.

New bookings: Amanda J. Olsen-Brown/Domestic battery/Bail $3,000.