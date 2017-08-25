WPHS Donation

By







Robinson Mine and Wheeler Machinery have partnered to provide supplies to the White Pine High School Shop classes for the 2017-2018 school year. Pictured: Amanda Hilton, Robinson Mine; Bret Hermansen, White Pine High School; and Todd Skadburg, Scott Laity and Leon Ernest, Wheeler Machinery. Wheeler Machinery recently donated three Caterpillar C2.2 engines and a Caterpillar 3406 engine to White Pine High School and Robinson Mine will be donating gloves, face shields and safety glasses for all of the students enrolled in the classes. Robinson Mine and Wheeler Machinery are pleased to support the shop classes as they work to grow future mechanics for the mining industry.