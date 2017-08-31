By







9 shares

Vonda Davis Hutton born October 26, 1937 passed from this life to a better life, August 28, 2017 in her home in Ely Nevada.

Vonda loved to dance, garden, create and serve. She was a very hard worker in all her vocations.

Her labors were service oriented—as a stewardess, waitress and realtor, she focused on meeting the needs of others.

Vonda was the first child and only daughter of Reed and Lula Davis and she served them both tirelessly in their later lives.

She loved her three brothers, Ferril, John and Jerry dearly.

She was first married February 5, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple to Jim Hall. They raised six children together. Denice (Garry) Feldman, Lindsey (Jim) Dixon, Lori (Mike) Bennion, Lisa (Mike) Adams, J.R. (Ann) Hall and Jedd (Josie) Hall.

Vonda made her children her primary focus and everything she did in life she did to meet their needs. She married Warren (Chuck) Hutton September 9, 1990. They were sweethearts for nearly 27 years. Together, they loved and supported their 27 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren wholeheartedly. She left a lasting impression on all those she met.

Vonda had two super powers, to make something beautiful out of nothing and to never give up on those she loved. She knew the Savior better than she imagined, for she did His work by ever serving others.

A memorial service will be held Saturday September 2, 2017 with a reception from 10-10:45 am and service at 11:00 am in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel 900 Ave. E, Ely NV 89301.