Captain’s Corner

By Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Every once in a while you come across something new.

The other day we had a police officer come across a person who was shooting a bow and arrow in the city limits. This person was standing on one side of the roadway and was shooting the arrow across the street into his yard. The police officer spoke to the person who stated that he was target practicing. The officer advised him that it wasn’t a safe thing to be doing.

The police officer then contacted one of the deputies at the Sheriff’s Office and inquired if it was against the law for this person to be doing this. After some research it appears that NRS 202.290 regulates this type of action. The law states that any person who discharges any weapon or throws any deadly missile in a public place or in a place where any person might be endangered is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.

So the question that we considered is what a deadly missile is. When you look up the definition of an arrow it indicates that an arrow is a deadly missile. Therefore the actions of the person shooting the bow in this manner is against the law.

Public safety is one of the main concerns for the Sheriff’s Office so when situations like this arise it is important for the public to be notified.

Make sure you are aware of the laws when participating in activities such as this. And if you’re not sure you can always contact the Sheriff’s Office.