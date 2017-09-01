Ladycats win at White Pine Invitational

By







Special to The Ely Times

White Pine High volleyball started well this past weekend as the girls won their own White Pine Invitational.

As it turned out, they played neighboring Eureka in the championship, and it was a good outing for both teams.

The Ladycats won 2-1 by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 15-12.

Round Robin play occurred on Friday among the teams involved: Lincoln County, Tonopah, Battle Mountain, West Wendover, Eureka and White Pine.

The teams played each other in a two-game match. White Pine and Eureka split their meeting, 1-1.

Saturday was bracket play with the matches set at best-of-three. The Bobcats beat Tonopah in the semifinals to move into the championship to face the girls from Eureka again.

Coach Kenna Almberg said it was a good match. “Eureka looks very good, I think they should be very competitive this year.”

JV teams participated in the tournament also, but those scores are not reported here.

White Pine only lost three seniors to graduation, Mckinley Prengle, Aranza Gimenez and ShuRee Finicum, but still have a veteran squad of eight seniors returning including captain Brittney Kingston.

Almberg said she is very much looking forward to the season. “Our eight seniors have a lot of experience and leadership and have played together since they were freshmen and I think the season looks really good.”She added, “Kendra Thompson, my setter, played very well for us showing overall leadership during the tournament. She ran the floor for the team. Maryn Van Tassell and Brittney Kingston are my two middles and they followed blockers and scored quite a few kills.” Madison Rick had the most kills with six.

This weekend the Ladycats participate in another pre-season tournament, this one in Battle Mountain.

League play for the Bobcats begins Sept. 8 at home against Yerington, state runner-up last year to Calvary Chapel. Yerington holds the edge over White Pine 10-0 at present, and having lost only three games, since the Bobcats joined the 2A Northern League in 2012.