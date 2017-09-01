Meet Learning Bridge’s Special Education and RtI (Response to Intervention) team

By







Learning Bridge Charter School is dedicated to each and every student. To ensure all students receive the best education possible the school has, for the past four years, embraced and increased their Special Education and RtI team.

Learning Bridge is excited about the expertise this team processes and what they will bring to all students.

Audrea Andrea began her career at Learning Bridge by volunteering at the school in 2013. In 2014 Learning Bridge was able to offer her a part time position as a para-professional, which has turned into full time employment.

Audrae has worked with all students from Kindergarten through 8th grade. She also organizes and administers the MAPS (Measure of Academic Progress) and WiDA test which are required by Nevada Department of Education and State Public Charter School Authority. Audrae serves the school´s English Language Learner students (ELL). She has earned her WiDA (World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment) certification and has completed SIOP (Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol) training.

Mrs. Andrae is a graduate of John Marshall High School in San Antonio, Texas, attended college in San Antonio and took night classes at Lahontan Valley Community College in Fallon.

Audrae is married and the mother of two children.

Danette Maestes, graduated from White Pine High School in 1993. She received her Bachelor of Science Human Development and Family Studies degree from University of Nevada Reno in 2001. In 2009 Danette earned her Nevada Early Childhood Special Education Endorsement. From 1998-2010 she was employed by Little People Head Start as a Family Service Coordinator; Early Head Start Manager; and Developmental Specialist. She has been employed by Learning Bridge for the past 4 years as the Special Education para-professional. She is currently the RtI (Response to Intervention) coordinator.

Danette is married and the mother of four children.

Valerie Backhaus, is a Special Education para-professional at Learning Bridge. Val is starting her second year with this team. She graduated from White Pine High School. Mrs. Backhaus has taught in White Pine County for over twenty years helping and nurturing children. Teacher Val (as she is known) also works with Learning Bridge after-school program, she tutors the children as well as assist in the planning of the program. She earned her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education in 2003 and in 2005 Valerie earned her Associate of Arts Degree both degrees are from Great Basin College.

Valerie is married and the mother of two adult children.

Prior to Mrs. Powell joining us Mrs Billie Coleman served as Kindergarten teacher and Special Education teacher.

Carla Powell is beginning her second year with Learning Bridge, this year as a full time Special Education Teacher. She has taught in Elko, White Pine County, Japan, Kanab, Utah, Italy and Germany. She is certified in High School English and Spanish; General Elementary Education; Special Education K-12; Masters in International Teaching; Bachelors of Arts in Special Education and Bachelor of Arts in Spanish (Methodologies) and is fluent in Russian, Spanish, Italian, German and beginning Japaneses.

Mrs. Powell is married and the mother of two grown children.

Holly Collins has joined our team this year as Learning Bridge Speech Instructor. Holly graduated from White Pine High School in 2006. In 2011 she graduated from University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelors of Science in Speech Language Pathology and Audiology with a minor in Developmental Disabilities.

She married her high school sweetheart and they have two young daughters.

Learning Bridge has two volunteers that will help students in need of extra help. Retired teachers Julie Krch and Jan Newman will utilize the Barton Program, which uses the Orton-Gillingham Approach, to facilitate phonemic and phonological awareness.

If anyone is interested in volunteering at Learning Bridge please give the school a call or come by for a volunteer application. School is always in need of parents or grandma and grandpa who like to listen to students read.