Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to visit Ely and McGil

Nevada Health Centers offers oral healthcare to children in northern Nevada through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. Our staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children. The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants. Services provided include: Restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will soon be visiting Ely and McGill.

To make an appointment, call 1.844.227.6867.

Tuesday, September 5, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., David E. Norman Elementary 1135 Avenue C

Wednesday, September 6, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., David E. Norman Elementary 1135 Avenue C

Thursday, September 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., McGill Elementary 25 Avenue F

Additionally, info may be found online at https://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patient