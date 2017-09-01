Race the Rails event will be fun for the whole family

By







The first Race the Rails bike vs train race is just around the corner. The medals have arrived, the shirts, and bags are being printing, and racers are getting ready. This unique event is not just for the hard core bike racer. Anyone can join in this noncompetitive exhibition race. Everyone who enters will receive a race shirt, swag bag, train ticket, and ticket for the BBQ. Everyone who finishes the race will get a commemorative medal. Registration is limited so if you haven’t registered go to https://www.elynevada.net/race-the-rails.

The race is only part of the festivities though. Vendor booths will open at 10:00am at the Nevada Northern Railway. Registration for the kid’s triathlon will begin at 11:00am and racing will begin at 11:30. The triathlon participants will have to run, bike and operate a hand car down the track. At 1:00pm there will be a BBQ with and tickets are $15.00 each. Take an amazing trip through history as you tour the historic railyard. There will be a regular steam train running at 1:00 and the “Rockin’ and Rollin’ Express” geology train runs at 4:30pm. For train tickets call the Nevada Northern Railway at 775-289-2085 or for more information on the race, BBQ, triathlon or to become a vendor, call the Bristlecone Convention Center at 775-289-3720.

Schedule of Events

Friday Sept. 8, 2017

8:00am – 5:00pm:

Registration/packet pickup available at the Bristlecone Convention Center 150 Sixth St. Ely, NV 89301.

Saturday Sept. 9, 2017

7:30am-8:30am:

Registration/packet pickup available at the Nevada Northern Railway 1100 Ave. A, Ely, NV 89301.

8:00am: Begin loading bikes and boarding the train.

8:30am: Train departs depot.

9:30am: Arrive at offloading spot. Ride to start line.

10:00am: Vendor booths open.

10:15am: Mountain bike start.

10:30am: Road bike start.

11:00am: Kid’s triathlon registration begins.

11:30am: Kid’s triathlon starts.

1:00pm: BBQ. Tickets available at the door.