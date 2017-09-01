White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 21- Aug. 27 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

AUGUST 21

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and during his investigation detained a local juvenile who had committed a battery. The juvenile is accused of battering a family member. He was transported to the Elko Detention Center and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE ANIMAL ABUSE: City — officer received a report of an individual who had possibly abused a dog. Officer spoke to the individual who had disciplined the dog. No other problem were located.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol with locating a vehicle that had left the scene during a traffic stop.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Reporting party stated that an individual whom he has a protective order against had violated the order. The incident was investigated and no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF COWS ON THE ROADWAY: The owner of the cows was contacted and advised.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter was acting out causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the individuals involved and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was walking around in his underwear. The individual was contacted who was cleaning glass of himself due to a broken window on his car. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had made rude looks at him while he was walking in a local parking lot. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the juveniles who were taking pictures with their phones of some graffiti in the area. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City — reporting party stated that she secured her door before going to bed and during the night she woke up and her door was open. The apartment was checked and no problems were located.

New bookings: Victoria Nunez/Seat belts required, obstructing a police officer, eluding police, possession of a controlled substance, use of another’s birth certificate, possession of a hypodermic device, possession of another’s credit card/Bail $50,000/Other jurisdictional warrant, Idaho /Bail $50,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Larry A. Sandeen/Obstructed windshield, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device/Bail $15,000.

AUGUST 22

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City — reporting party stated that she observed two people inside her car. Officer checked the vehicle and area and no one was located.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a closed business. The business was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a local parking lot. Officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator. The operator was identified as Anthony Matyja age 23 of Beaumont, CA. He was arrested of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Daniel Esquivel of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on Highway 50 when he struck a deer. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over how to discipline a child. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — the items were collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Cameron Draper age 25 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officer investigated the incident and reported that the parties involved were of consensual age. No crime had occurred.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE ANIMAL ABUSE: Officer received a report of juveniles possibly abusing cats. Officer interviewed the juveniles and no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked and unoccupied in a local parking lot it had been struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the scene.

REPORT OF AN INJURED HAWK: City — the report was given to NDOW.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — the items were collected and destroyed.

New bookings: Anthony Matyja / Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle/ Bail $5,000. Cameron Draper/Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/No bail. Brittany S. Slight/Serving time.

AUGUST 23

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer reported that the individual was contacted and taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF HARASSING PHONE CALLS: City — reporting party stated that he is receiving unwanted phone calls from an unknown caller. Officer attempted to contact the caller, but the number had been disconnected.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into her vehicle and stolen some money she had left in a cup holder. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer attempted to locate the person, but was unsuccessful.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Larry W. Perkins Jr. age 20 of Ely was arrested on a Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he was to exchange vehicles with his ex-wife according to the divorce decree. Officer reported that the exchange was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was intoxicated and wanting to drive her vehicle. She was advised not to drive and to remain in her home until she sobered up.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her ex-husband had paper work that belonged to her. She was advised it was a civil problem. No action was taken.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his ex-girlfriend keeps harassing him. Both parties involved were contacted and advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend keeps sending her unwanted text messages. She was advised to block his number. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Larry W. Perkins Jr. / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,275. Tara Brown/Hold for other agency. Bruce Spence/Hold for other agency.

AUGUST 24

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that James Matjia age 50 of McGill was arrested on a probation violation.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that his wife had stolen his prescription medication. Officer interviewed the wife who denied the allegation. The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that he as fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and she was taken to E.R. due to she was threatening to harm herself.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — the items were collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Officer contacted the reporting party who stated that she had been battered by her boyfriend. During the officers investigation it was determined that the incident had occurred in another jurisdiction. The report will be sent to the proper jurisdiction.

REPORT OF A TRASH PROBLEM: City — officer patrolled the area and reported that the responsible party had already cleaned up the mess.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer received a report of a person laying in the roadway. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: City — officer contacted the person whose vehicle had broken down. A tow company had already been requested and arrived to assist the owner of the vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over a house key. The parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that his vehicle had been damaged while parked in a local parking lot. Officer investigated the incident and reported that the damaged had occurred elsewhere. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: The area was patrolled, but the deer was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she had captured a bat that had been hanging around her house. Officer took the bat and set it free.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the person was contacted who was sleeping in his vehicle. Officer reported that he was resting from traveling.

New bookings: James Matjia/Probation violation/No bail Cameron Draper/ Serving time.

AUGUST 25

REPORT OF A DOG IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer removed the dog that had been struck by a vehicle. The dog had died due to its injuries.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that was blocking an alleyway. Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him to move it. He complied.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that her roommate allowed a person to enter her home who she didn’t want to be there. When officers arrived the person had already left.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that his ex-girlfriend had stolen his phone. Officers contacted the ex-girlfriend who denied the allegation. She was issued a citation for the theft.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located a credit card on a city street. The owner of the card was contacted and it was returned to him.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that his brother is always following him around. Officer contacted the brother who denied the allegation. Both parties involved were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer received a report of several small children walking near a highway. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Jacqueline Collins-Koslosky /Las Vegas Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $5,000./ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Deanndra Mike/Serving time. Michael D. Miller / Serving time.

AUGUST 26

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer assisted an individual whom had fallen in his home and needed assistance getting back into bed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Jane A. Murdock age 20 of Ely was arrested for driving on right side required, open container of alcohol, DUI., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, an minor in consumption.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he was hired to build a fence for an individual, but hadn’t completed the job. The person who hired him came to his home and they had an argument. Officer reported that during his investigation one person was issued a citation for battery and the other for harassment. The parties involved were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — reporting party stated that she was helping a family member move and wanted to make sure no one was in the family member’s apartment before she went in. The apartment was checked and no one was located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City— reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance at a local apartment complex. Officer contacted the person and advised him to keep the peace.

New bookings: Jane A. Murdock/Driving on right side required, open container of alcohol, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and minor in consumption/Bail $2,810.

AUGUST 27

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the person creating the disturbance and advised him to turn the music down. He complied.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that he thought he heard a person crying for help. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individuals and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF AN INJURED ANIMAL: Officer received a report of an injured antelope. Officer located the antelope and it fled the area. No action was taken.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Ida Williams of Ely was operating a vehicle and struck a light pole. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF MISS USE OF 911: City — reporting party stated that her children were misusing her phone and calling 911. Officer spoke to the children about the consequences of the wrongful use of 911.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local business. Officer reported that the individual had calmed down before their arrival.

New bookings: None